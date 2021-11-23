Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.68

Hardide plc (LON:HDD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.68 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 34.05 ($0.44). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 34.05 ($0.44), with a volume of 1,329 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £19.28 million and a P/E ratio of -13.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.68.

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

