Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by 69.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE:HOG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.