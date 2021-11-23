Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney Sells 9,186 Shares

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.50. The company had a trading volume of 604,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average is $95.65.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.
HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
Featured Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.