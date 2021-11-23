Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney Sells 9,186 Shares

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.50. The company had a trading volume of 604,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average is $95.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,423 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $303,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $500,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

