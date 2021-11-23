Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $488.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report $488.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.98 million to $499.10 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $149.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.76) EPS.

HA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

NASDAQ HA opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. Hawaiian has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WS Management Lllp increased its position in Hawaiian by 204.0% during the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 335,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hawaiian by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 20.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 174.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 193,606 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.