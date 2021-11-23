Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.60

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

HAYPY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

