HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of HCI Group worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCI Group by 833.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter worth about $149,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $122.57 on Tuesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 197.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.34.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

