Head-To-Head Analysis: Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB) versus The Competition

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS: BHWB) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Blackhawk Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 22.62% N/A N/A Blackhawk Bancorp Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blackhawk Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp Competitors 395 1665 1403 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 2.28%. Given Blackhawk Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blackhawk Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $61.28 million $10.85 million 7.87 Blackhawk Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.94

Blackhawk Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Blackhawk Bancorp peers beat Blackhawk Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

