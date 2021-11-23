Head-To-Head Review: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) & AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

67.1% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and AU Optronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $9.76 billion 18.87 $2.49 billion $3.23 47.22 AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.83 -$608.06 million N/A N/A

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than AU Optronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Advanced Micro Devices and AU Optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 1 10 19 0 2.60 AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus price target of $136.44, suggesting a potential downside of 10.54%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 26.72% 40.18% 26.08% AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats AU Optronics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

