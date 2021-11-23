Head-To-Head Review: California Resources (NYSE:CRC) versus PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for California Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources currently has a consensus price target of $54.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.02%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 241.65% 397.26% 130.91% PermRock Royalty Trust 49.64% 4.27% 4.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.56 billion 2.15 $1.77 billion N/A N/A PermRock Royalty Trust $3.19 million 26.67 $1.91 million $0.31 22.55

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Summary

California Resources beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

