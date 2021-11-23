Head-To-Head Review: Saga Communications (SGA) versus Its Competitors

Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) is one of 21 public companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Saga Communications to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Saga Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Saga Communications pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 29.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Saga Communications lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares Saga Communications and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $95.81 million -$1.91 million 15.65 Saga Communications Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -21.38

Saga Communications’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Saga Communications. Saga Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Saga Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Saga Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 9.02% 5.03% 3.89% Saga Communications Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

Volatility and Risk

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saga Communications’ peers have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Saga Communications and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Saga Communications Competitors 165 629 962 30 2.48

As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 35.22%. Given Saga Communications’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Saga Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc. operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

