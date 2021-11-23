Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $130.89

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.89 and traded as high as $133.62. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $132.37, with a volume of 11,143,876 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.6% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 17,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

