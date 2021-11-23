HeartBout Market Cap Tops $150,888.45 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $150,888.45 and approximately $313.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00239359 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00087627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

