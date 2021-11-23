Hedera Hashgraph Price Down 7.8% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00215318 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.74 or 0.00828406 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00017291 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00078114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

