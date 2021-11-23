HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Tops $0.75 on Top Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $261.51 million and $70,023.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00022278 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 797.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00129313 BTC.

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

