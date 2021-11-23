Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Announces GBX 2.90 Dividend

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HLCL stock opened at GBX 448 ($5.85) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 455.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 449.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.07. Helical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 332 ($4.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £548.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38.
Helical Company Profile
Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.