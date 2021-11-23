Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Announces GBX 2.90 Dividend

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HLCL stock opened at GBX 448 ($5.85) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 455.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 449.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.07. Helical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 332 ($4.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £548.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38.

Get Helical alerts:

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.