HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.21. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

