Helmy Eltoukhy Purchases 50,000 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.89. 1,567,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.19 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 34.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

