HempCoin (THC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.38 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $1,002.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,042.47 or 0.99337382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00054288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00044523 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.17 or 0.00548012 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000160 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,191,465 coins and its circulating supply is 264,056,315 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.