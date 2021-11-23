Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.34

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 923960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HENKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

