Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Heritage Commerce worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $708.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

