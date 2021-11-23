Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $6.25

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for about $6.25 or 0.00010841 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $29.37 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00238245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00087851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

