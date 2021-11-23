Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HPE stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

