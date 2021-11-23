Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,144 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $32,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,214,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,704,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after buying an additional 90,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

