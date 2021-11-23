Hiblocks (HIBS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.24 Million

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $46.04 million and $8.24 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00072030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00089480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.32 or 0.07494720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,306.27 or 1.00084485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.