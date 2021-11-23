High Pines Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.8% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.11. The stock had a trading volume of 36,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.