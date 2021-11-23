High Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.5% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

NYSE:UNH traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $443.50. 51,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,648. The company has a market capitalization of $417.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.12 and a 200 day moving average of $417.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

