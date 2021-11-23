High Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.7% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.42. 59,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,670. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.40 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

