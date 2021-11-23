High Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 3.2% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 710 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $21.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $652.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,156. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $310.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $600.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

