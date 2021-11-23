High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Trading 0.6% Higher

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.50. 5,729,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,944,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81.

High Tide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HITIF)

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

