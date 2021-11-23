Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $7.15

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.95. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 35,979 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of -0.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth $77,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

