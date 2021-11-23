Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Director Buys $22,320.00 in Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Director Sam Landman purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $22,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HIPO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,075. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter worth $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter worth $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

