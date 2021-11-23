Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.54. Hippo shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIPO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hippo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,252,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $15,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,998,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $11,232,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $9,023,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

