HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

