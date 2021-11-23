HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Investment analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRT. KeyCorp began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

HRT stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. HireRight has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

