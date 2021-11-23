HoDooi Market Cap Achieves $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HoDooi has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00073151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.04 or 0.07451353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,082.52 or 0.99680886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

