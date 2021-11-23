Holo (HOT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.25 Billion

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Holo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Holo has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Holo has a market cap of $2.25 billion and $199.48 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00239218 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00088806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,037,114,406 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.