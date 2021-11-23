Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

HOLX opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

