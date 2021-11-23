Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS)’s share price traded down 14.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.87. 33,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 23,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Home Bistro, Inc engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

