Home Capital Group (HCG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Home Capital Group (TSE: HCG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/16/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Home Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$50.00.

11/15/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$51.00.

11/1/2021 – Home Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$44.00.

10/27/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$59.00.

10/26/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$44.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.91. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$28.35 and a 1 year high of C$46.92.

Get Home Capital Group Inc alerts:

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.