Home Capital Group (HCG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Home Capital Group (TSE: HCG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/16/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Home Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$50.00.
- 11/15/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$51.00.
- 11/1/2021 – Home Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$44.00.
- 10/27/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$59.00.
- 10/26/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$44.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.91. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$28.35 and a 1 year high of C$46.92.
In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,000.
