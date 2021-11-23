Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Acquires 2,054 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 122,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 71,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.3% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 26,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 517,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,425,842. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

