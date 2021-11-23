Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,194. The stock has a market cap of $149.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

