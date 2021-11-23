Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $646,623.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,106,627 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

