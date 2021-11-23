Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Trading Down 32.3%

Shares of Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI) traded down 32.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

