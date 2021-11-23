Horizon Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $531,703.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $531,703.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00070606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00073296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00090091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.80 or 0.07322094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,744.35 or 0.99594177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars.

