Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $880.43

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 880.43 ($11.50) and traded as high as GBX 929.20 ($12.14). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 918.20 ($12.00), with a volume of 1,181,457 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 929.50 ($12.14).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 914.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 880.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.