HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.99-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.070-$4.270 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.19. 11,933,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,508,384. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. HP has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. HP’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.11.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

