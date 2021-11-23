HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.070-$4.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.990-$1.050 EPS.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. 12,778,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,507,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. HP has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.11.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.