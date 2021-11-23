HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.07-4.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.08. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.070-$4.270 EPS.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.19. 11,933,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,508,384. HP has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.11.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

