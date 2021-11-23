HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.990-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.070-$4.270 EPS.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.19. 12,778,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,507,260. HP has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised HP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.11.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

