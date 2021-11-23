H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $283.03

Shares of H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 283.03 ($3.70) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.53). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), with a volume of 31,085 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company has a market cap of £107.63 million and a P/E ratio of 8.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 284.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 283.03.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

